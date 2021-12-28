COVID-19: Nigeria on Monday records more infections, deaths

Nigeria has recorded 859 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed this development on Tuesday in an update on the pandemic.

It explained that Monday’s figures raised the country’s infection tally to 238,420 and the death toll to 3,024.

The NCDC disclosed that the two deaths were recorded in the FCT, Abuja, putting the death toll in Nigeria’s capital city at 234.

The agency clarified that in Monday’s 859 infections, Lagos State took the lead with 555 victims up from the 401 infections it recorded on Sunday.

The FCT trailed with 57 cases, while Plateau recorded 26 infections on Monday.

The NCDC also confirmed that Edo recorded 41 infections; Ondo State, 34 infections; Kwara State, 23 infections; Kano State, 18; Ogun State, 16 infections; while Enugu State recorded 11.

Oyo State, NCDC posted, recorded six infections; Delta, five; while Bauchi State and Bayelsa recorded three cases each.

The NCDC stated that the number of active cases in the country had increased to 22,586 as at Monday, while 212,770 victims had been treated and discharged from hospitals.

It added that Nigeria had tested 3,823,309 samples since the virus was announced on February 27, 2020.