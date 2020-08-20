Nigeria has now recorded over 50,000 cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

This comes following the release of the new cases of the virus on Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The NCDC on its Twitter handle on Wednesday said the country recorded 593 new cases of COVID-19, thus bringing the total number of infections in the country to 50,488.

The new cases were recorded in Plateau-186; Lagos-172; FCT-62; Oyo-27; Delta-25; Rivers-20; Ondo-19; Edo-18; Kaduna-17; Enugu-12; and Akwa Ibom-10.

Other states with new infections were Ogun-7; Abia-6; Gombe-6; Kano-3; and Osun-3.

The latest figures also showed that 37,304 patients had been successfully treated and discharged, while 985 deaths had so far been recorded.