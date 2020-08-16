Nigeria on Saturday edged close to 49,000 cases of COVID-19 with 325 new infections in addition to recording one more death from the pandemic.

According to information made available by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle late on Saturday, Nigeria has had 48,770 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in the country, still had the highest number of infections on Saturday: 87, followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 49 cases.

Other states with new infections on Saturday were Gombe-28, Ebonyi-20, Plateau-19, Kwara-18, Enugu-17, Imo-12, Rivers-12, Kaduna-11, Ogun-10, Edo-9, Oyo-9, Ondo-8, Osun-8, Ekiti-4, Borno-1, Kano-1, Bauchi-1 and Nasarawa-1.