Nigeria has made concession for passengers on international flights to Nigeria by allowing airlines to fly in those without Quick Response Codes, a pre-condition for boarding owing to the Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority announced the concession in a statement by its Director General, Musa Nuhu, on Tuesday.

The concession followed complaints about difficulties in using the online platform for uploading information.

QR codes are machine-scannable images that can be read using a smartphone camera.

By scanning them via a smartphone, travellers can access encoded information.

But online hitches have continued to make payments and printing of QR codes required for travel to Nigeria very difficult for several passengers.

In the letter, Nuhu notified airlines “that the presentation of evidence of payment receipt in the form of a QR code is recommended for all passengers but not a mandatory requirement for boarding flights to Nigeria for now.

“Airlines are advised to allow passengers without a QR code to board as a temporary measure until additional on-going work to the payment platform is completed.

“Airlines will be informed in the coming days of any changes in this requirement.”