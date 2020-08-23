Nigeria and Lagos State witnessed a sharp rise in number of Coronavirus Disease cases on Saturday when compared with the two days before it.

The figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control late on Saturday showed further that except for August 19, which recorded 593 cases, none came close to the latest statistics in the five previous days.

According to the data, Nigeria on Saturday recorded 601 cases, with Lagos State accounting for 404 of the new infections.

However, the previous day, which was Friday, saw the entire country recording 340 cases, with Lagos State accounting for 33.

On Thursday, the country had 476 new infections, with Lagos having 235 cases.

August 19 saw the highest number of cases as at then at 593, while Lagos State had 172.

On August 18, it was 410 nationally, while the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria had 210 cases.

On August 16, Nigeria recorded a total of 417 cases, with Lagos having 207 new infections.

The Federal Capital Territory, which was second on the log on Saturday, had 37 cases, while Oyo and Ondo States had 19 and 14 cases respectively.

Abia, Enugu and Kaduna States had 13 cases each, while Edo and Kano States recorded 12 new infections each.

Other states with new infections on Saturday were Kwara-11, Ebonyi-10, Nasarawa-7, Ogun-6, Osun-5, Delta-5, Niger-5, Plateau-4, Bayelsa-4, Katsina-3, Ekiti-2 and Imo-2.

In all as at close of testing on Saturday, Nigeria has had 51,905 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 38,767 discharged and 997 deaths, one of which was recorded on Saturday.