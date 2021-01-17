Fresh infections from the Coronavirus Disease decreased on Saturday with Nigeria recording 1,598 new cases.

This followed from figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control late on Saturday.

The figure on Friday showed that Nigeria recorded 1,867 new cases.

For the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, Saturday also witnessed a drop in cases.

While it recorded 713 cases on Friday, the figure dropped to 461 on Saturday.

The Federal Capital Territory followed on the Saturday list with 206 new infections, while Plateau State had 197 fresh cases.

Rivers State reported 168, while Kaduna, Anambra, Ogun, Ebonyi, Edo, Sokoto, Imo, Katsina States recorded 116, 53, 49, 47, 42, 32, 31 and 31 cases respectively.

Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Kano, Abia, Niger, Ondo, Bayelsa, Borno, Kebbi, Ekiti and Jigawa State recorded 30, 27, 16, 16, 15, 15, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7 and 1 cases.

On Saturday, seven deaths from the COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the total fatality to 1,420 across the country.