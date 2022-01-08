COVID-19: Nigeria infection surges, as NCDC confirms 814 new cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surged Friday with the country recording 814 new cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this Saturday via its verified website, saying the new cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A total of 814 cases NCDC posted represent an increase of 23 when compared with the 791 cases reported on January 6.

The agency explained that with the five confirmed deaths from COVID-19 complications on Friday, the country’s death toll had jumped to 3,070.

The NCDC disclosed that 323 recoveries were made on January 4, adding that 217,832 Nigerians had been successfully treated and discharged nationwide, while over 25,000 people were still down with the virus.

The agency stated that Lagos State logged the highest number of infections with 310 cases, followed by Rivers with 126 and Taraba, 76 cases.

Other cases recorded are: FCT-74, Ondo-68, Gombe-35, Kaduna-27, Oyo-20, Delta-17, Kwara-12, Ekiti State-11, Bauchi State-9 and Edo-8, respectively.

The health agency noted that Friday’s report included 76 backlog cases reported in Taraba on December 21, (6), 24 (5), 29 (36), 30 (12) and January 2 (7) and 4 (10).

It also confirmed that the report included 27 cases and 75 recoveries in Kaduna State on January 6, while 71 discharges in the FCT were 70 community discharges.

NCDC related that 13 recoveries reported for Taraba were backlogs for December 29, adding that one death reported for Kaduna State was for Jan. 6.

With the additional cases as at Friday, the country had recorded a total of 247,009 infections.

The agency added that a total of 3,863,081 people had been tested for the virus.

NAN