The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has stated that Nigeria has not yet reached the peak of the transmission of the Coronavirus Disease.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, who stated this on Monday, therefore warned Nigerians against letting their guards down in terms of preventing themselves against contracting the virus.

Mustapha said the increase in testing capacity has shown that there are more cases not yet discovered.

He cited last Saturday’s daily highest figure of 553 cases even when there are agitations to fully reopen the country.

He said the best way out was prevention, adding that staying at home remains the best way out.

He equally said it was impossible for all Nigerians to be accommodated in the facilities provided for treatment of COVID-19 cases if things get worse.