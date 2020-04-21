Nigeria has extended the closure of its airport owing to the continued spread of the Coronavirus Disease.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced the extension of the closure on his Twitter handle on Monday.

The airport were due to be reopened on April 23 after its closure on March 23, 2020 for one month following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Sirika tweeted on Monday: “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020.”

This followed the discovery of the index case of the disease in the country, an Italian who flew into the country from Milan.

A statement by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights were prohibited from landing at all the airports in Nigeria.

The statement quoted a letter from the Director General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, to all airlines operators, with Reference Number: NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/106, dated March 21, 2020, titled: “Update on clarification on flight restriction into Nigeria due to COVID-19 pandemic to accountable manager/country manager.”

The letter read: “Further to our earlier letter on restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday, March 23 at 2300Z to April 23 at 2300Z, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to all International flights.”