Nigeria on Friday recorded 662 new cases of Coronavirus disease and 10 more deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Friday on its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, accounted for 167 of the new cases.

It was followed by the Federal Capital Territory.

Other states with new infections on Friday were Ogun-45, Kano-44, Akwa Ibom-35, Edo-34, Rivers-27, Kaduna-23, Osun-23, Kwara-22, Taraba-22 and Oyo-20.

Others were Ondo-19, Plateau-14, Abia-11, Imo-11, Nasarawa-7, Niger-6, Bayelsa-5, Delta-5, Enugu-3, Ekiti-2 and Jigawa-1.

With the new infections and deaths on Friday, total number of cases identified so far since the index case came into the country on February 27, 2020, rose to 150,908, with 127,500 discharged and 1,813 deaths.