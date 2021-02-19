Nigeria’s Coronavirus Disease cases on Thursday overshot 150,000 with new infections and more deaths reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The NCDC provided the latest data from the pandemic on its Twitter handle.

The virus was first reported on February 27, 2020.

The index case, an Italian, came into the country through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos State for business in both Lagos and Ogun States.

According to the data provided by the NCDC on Thursday, the country recorded 877 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths from the virus.

The epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, led with 273 new infections, while Kaduna State had 87; Rivers, 58; Akwa Ibom, 47; Ebonyi, 47; Edo, 46; Ogun, 46; Abia, 34; Imo, 34; and Kano, 34.

Other states with new infections were Oyo-26; Osun-22; Gombe-20; Ekiti-19; Cross River-15; FCT-15; Plateau-11; Enugu-9; Kebbi-8; Borno-7; Niger-6; Bayelsa-5; Nasarawa-4; Kwara-2; Katsina-1; and Sokoto-1.

With the 16 new deaths recorded on Thursday, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 1,803.