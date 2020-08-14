Nigeria has crossed the 48,000 mark with 373 new cases of COVID-19 reported from 20 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on Thursday on its Twitter handle.

It said the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, had 69 new infections, while Osun state recorded 41 and Kaduna and Oyo States had 40 each.

The Federal Capital Territory reported 35 new cases, with Plateau, Kano, Ondo, Ogun, Abia and Gombe States recording 22, 19, 17, 17, 15, 14 and 12 infections respectively.

Other states with fresh infections were Imo, 9; Enugu, 7; Kwara, 6; Delta, 5; Niger, 2; Borno, 1; Bauchi, 1; and Nasarawa, 1.

In all as at Thursday night, Nigeria has recorded 48,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 34,309 discharged and 966 deaths.