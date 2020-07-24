Nigeria on Friday moved closed to 40,000 cases of Coronavirus Disease with 591 new infections and 12 deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the latest figures from the pandemic on its Twitter handle.

Oyo State recorded the highest number of new infections with 191 persons testing positive, while Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus, had 168 cases on Friday.

The figure from the Federal Capital Territory was 61, while Ondo, Osun, Ebonyi, Edo, Ogun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna States had 29, 26, 24, 23, 14, 13, 12 and 10 new infections respectively.

Other states with new infections on Friday were Katsina (6), Borno (4), Ekiti (3), Delta (3), Imo (3) and Niger (1).

With the latest figures, Nigeria now has a total of 39,539 confirmed cases and 845 deaths, with 16,559 successfully treated and discharged.