Nigeria on Thursday recorded 604 new cases of COVID-19, moving the country close to 39,000 infections in all.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

It said while Lagos State recorded 203 cases, Oyo State had 87 new infections, with the Federal Capital Territory recording 79.

Other states with infections on Thursday were Edo (41), Osun (35), Ogun (24), Rivers (22), Kaduna (22), Akwa Ibom (20), Plateau (18), Delta (9), Ebonyi (9), Imo (8), Enugu (5), Kano (5), Cross River (5), Katsina (4), Nasarawa (3), Borno (2), Ekiti (2) and Bauchi (1).

In all as at Thursday night, Nigeria had recorded a total of 38,948 confirmed cases, with 833 deaths, 20 of them recorded on Thursday in Lagos (15), Akwa Ibom (2), Plateau (1), Ebonyi (1) and Kwara (1).

A total of 16,061 patients had been successfully treated and discharged.