The Niger State Government says it has concluded arrangements to repatriate all Almajiri children to their states of origin.

Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, stated this in a statement on Monday in Minna.

Matane said the repatriation of the Almajiri children followed Northern Governors’ Forum agreement to evacuate them to their states of origin to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He explained that the evacuation of the Almajiri children became necessary considering the unhealthy condition, congestion and filthy environment they were exposed to.

Matane stated that the state government had closed down all formal and informal schools across the state, but found out that the existence of Almajiri schools “is becoming a cog in the wheel of progress.”

He enjoined proprietors of Almajiri schools in the state to as matter of urgency cooperate with the state government in this regard with a view to achieving the set goals and objectives.

“The exercise will be carried out with vigour until Government is certain that all Almajiri children have been returned to their various States of origin and reunited with their parents,” Matane said.