The Secretary to the Niger State Government and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, has denied a report attributed to him that three members of the State Executive Council have tested positive to Coronavirus.

The SSG spoke against the backdrop of a report attributed to him that three Commissioner had tested positive.

He said the report, which was published by some National Dailies and circulating in social media platforms, was un-factual, concocted and a mere fabrication that did not emanate from him.

Matane appealed to the public to disregard the false report and discourage the circulation of any unverified information, stressing that such could cause harm and unnecessary panic among the citizens.

He assured that the State Government remained fully committed to the containment of COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring that the people of the State strictly adhere to safety protocols of Coronavirus in line with International Health Regulations.

The SSG urged the people of the State to discountenance the alarm being raised as Government remained committed to protecting the lives of it citizens in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chairman enjoined the people of the State to adhere to the use of face masks, application of hand sanitiser, regular hand washing with soap, physical and social distancing, so as to help curb the spread of the pandemic in the State, adding that coronavirus is still very much lurking around.

Matane implored Journalists in the State to always adhere to the ethics of their profession in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities through accurate reportage.