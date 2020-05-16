Niger State has recorded its first COVID-19 death after the National Centre for Disease Control confirmed eight new cases in the State.

While explaining, the State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi, said out of the 22 results received from the NCDC, eight were positive, while 14 are negative.

Makusidi revealed that from the eight positive cases confirmed, seven are Almajiri returnees from Zaria, Kaduna State, while the deceased is a taxi driver plying Suleja- Abuja route.

Furthermore, he explained that the deceased, who is 40 years of age, was diabetic, adding that he died shortly on arrival at the Suleja General Hospital.

The Commissioner said a postmortem sample was taken for test and it returned positive, stressing that contact tracing will commence with immediate effect.

So far, Niger State has a total of 22 confirmed cases as at May 16, 2020 with one mortality.