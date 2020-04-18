The Niger State Government has ordered the lifting of the suspension on Sunday church services in the state from Sunday.

Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the State Government, said in a statement that Sunday services were expected to hold between 7am and 1pm.

Matane, the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, said the services would adhere to strict observance of all precautionary measures.

He urged Christian faithful in the state to use hand sanitisers, face masks and hand washing facilities with soap and water, while maintaining social distancing and avoiding contact based greetings before, during and after the prayer sessions.

Matane also called on Christians to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures by government on the containment of the coronavirus in the state.

He added that the lockdown would, however, continue immediately after the Sunday services.