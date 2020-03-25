COVID 19: Niger Governor, family go into isolation

After attending several meetings and having contact with some confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Wednesday embarked on self-isolation

The Governor, who said as a public figure he must have had contact with some confirmed cases of COVID-19, also advised members of the State Executive Council to do the same.

The self isolation is also due to Governor Bello’s outing at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting on March 18, which was also attended by his colleagues, among whom is also the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who has tested positive to the virus.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, the Governor had already gone on to isolate himself, while tests would be conducted to know his status.

According to the Governor in the statement: “Considering the fact that I was in Abuja the whole of last week to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) National meeting with the President, The Nigeria Governors Forum meeting, National Economic Council meeting and the World Bank break fast meeting, as a way of leading by example, I have placed my self on isolation and waiting to be tested, along with members of my family.”

He acknowledged the directive of the Nigeria Governors Forum for all Governors that attended some meetings to go into self-isolation along with their close aides and people they had contact with.

Meanwhile, the Governor has directed that all his close aides and all cabinet members subject themselves to self isolation.

The statement also called on the general public not to panic as the measure so far put in place by the government was for containment of the pandemic, stressing that it was not meant to punish Nigerlites but to help and protect the welfare and lives of the citizens.

The statement therefore enjoined the people to embrace simple personal hygiene as well as precautionary measures taken by the State Government.