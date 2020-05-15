Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has revealed that so far 10 persons have been confirmed positive for the Coronavirus Disease out of 202 samples collected and tested.

Governor Bello said this at a briefing with newsmen after a meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force in the State at the Government House, Minna on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Niger State has lost a Professor of Veterinary medicine, Prof. Bello Agaie, of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University to COVID-19.

Bello, who announced this, sympathised with Agaie’s family, Usmanu Danfodiyo University and friends of the late Professor, who died in Sokoto.

He prayed that Almighty Allah will forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatu Firdausi.