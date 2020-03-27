COVID-19: Niger bans intra-, inter-state movement of people, vehicles

The Niger State Government has banned intra- and inter-state movement of people and vehicles as part of measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus Disease in the State.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, stated that the ban, which is with immediate effect, covers the entire territory of the state.

The SSG said although there has not been any recorded case of the COVID-19 in the State, the State Government was intensifying measures to safeguard the people from being affected by the pandemic.

Matane further explained that vehicles conveying fuel, food items, medicals and those on essentials services are exempted by this order.

The Chairman Task Force on COVID-19 enjoined motorists and the people of the State to abide by the directives and cooperate with relevant security agencies towards the enforcement of the ban.

The State Government had earlier banned religious, social and all forms of gatherings as part of preventive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, which has become a global threat.

“All defaulters should bear the consequences of their action of lawlessness as security agencies have been directed to take drastic measures in order to ensure the compliance of the order throughout the State,” the Chairman stressed.