The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has articulated its position preparatory to the next intervention by President Muhammadu Buhari in the country’s bid to stem the spread of the Coronavirus Disease.

President Buhari had addressed the nation twice since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country.

On both occasions, he imposed and extended lockdown on the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Lagos and Ogun States.

The extended lockdown, pronounced on April 14, will end on April 27, 2020, when most Nigerians are expectant the President will again address the country.

Ahead of the presidential intervention and expected pronouncement, the Governors met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on April 22, where it was agreed that the states helmsmen will articulate their positions for onward transmission to President Buhari.

In their articulated position, signed by the Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Governors made a five-point demand for inclusion in the President’s intervention.

In the letter dated April 24, 2020 and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who also heads the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, the Governors demanded for inter-state lockdown excluding movement of essential supplies – foods, beverages, medical and pharmaceuticals, petroleum and agricultural products; internal free movement, but with restrictions on large gatherings and assemblies; and overnight curfews.

Other demands were lockdown of flights and compulsory use of face masks/coverings in the public.

As at April 25, 2020, Nigeria had a total of 1,182 COVID-19 cases, with 222 successfully treated and discharged, while 35 deaths were recorded.

As at 11:55pm on April 25, the virus had spread to 28 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos, with 689 cases, tops the list of affected states.

It was followed by the FCT with 138 cases.

Kano had 77 cases; Ogun, 35; Osun, 32; and Gombe, Katsina and Borno with 30 cases each.

Edo State has so far recorded 22 cases, while Oyo accounts for 18.

Kwara, Akwa Ibom and Bauchi are with 11 cases each, while Kaduna, Ekiti, Delta, Ondo and Rivers have 10, eight, six, four and three respectively.

Jigawa, Enugu, Niger, Abia, Zamfara and Sokoto have two infected persons each, while Benue, Anambra, Adamawa, Plateau and Imo have recorded one each.