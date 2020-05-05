The Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna has donated its home-made hand sanitiser to Kano and Jigawa States Governments to help them curtail the spread of coronavirus in the states.

The academy’s Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said the donation was to support the nation’s efforts toward flattening the curve of the pandemic.

According to him, the academy’s Registrar, Brigadier General Ayoola Aboaba, while presenting some cartons of the sanitiser in Kano and Dutse, said the gesture was aimed at supporting the state governments’ efforts at containing the spread of the virus.

He said the hand sanitiser was completely indigenous and produced by NDA Department of Chemistry.

Abdullahi added that the production was duly approved by the National Agency for the Control of Food and Drug Administration and done in line with the standard guidelines and chemical composition stipulated by the World Health Organisation.

He said the academy would also donate the product to other neighbouring states and communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and Civil-Military Cooperation outreach.

Abdullahi disclosed that the Kano State Permanent Secretary Protocol, Idris Dawakin-Tofa, who received the donation on behalf of the government, expressed the appreciation for the timely gesture.

Dawakin-Tofa said: “We are grateful to NDA for its support at this trying times.”

Similarly, the Commissioner for Health in Jigawa State, Abba Zakari, who received the item on behalf of the state government, also extolled the initiative of NDA and prayed for the end of the pandemic.