COVID-19: NCDC reports two deaths, 290 additional infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control recorded two COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the country’s fatality toll to 2,742.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Friday morning in its update on the pandemic in Nigeria.

The centre also reported 290 additional infections were recorded in 14 states and the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 290 fresh cases reported on Thursday indicated a decline from the 297 cases posted on Tuesday in the country.

The NCDC stated that the FCT ranked first on the log with 127 cases, followed by Lagos, the epicentre of the disease, with 45 cases, while Kaduna in the North West ranked third on the log with 28 cases.

While South South states of Delta, Rivers, Edo and Akwa Ibom recorded 18 cases, 10 cases, three cases and one case respectively, North Central states of Kwara, Plateau and Nasarawa recorded 17 cases, 13 cases and four cases respectively.

It added that Zamfara State in the North West recorded 10 cases, Imo in the South East recorded six cases, while Ekiti, Ondo and Oyo States in the South West recorded five cases, three cases and one case respectively.

The NCDC also noted that Sokoto State reported that it recorded no fresh case.

The agency added that the additional confirmed infections brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 207,210.

It further added that 194,796 patients have been discharged, while 9,629 patients were the country’s active cases.

The agency also noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level II, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC said that 3,043,321 million people have been tested from the nation’s roughly 200 million population have been tested.

It advised Nigerians to take prevention measures seriously because all the four COVID-19 variants of concern were circulating in Africa.

“To stop the spread: washing hands, wearing a mask, avoid crowded places, keep a safe distance and keep space well ventilated,” it advised.