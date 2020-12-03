The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has announced 122 new infections of the Coronavirus Disease in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Wednesday.

The public health Agency stated that the new infection were reported from 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said the infections had brought the total number of cases in the country to 67,838.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria has so far tested 779,708 persons since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on February 27, 2020.

The NCDC said the country had recorded a total of 1,177 deaths, 67,960 confirmed infections, and discharged 63,839 patients across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency reported one COVID-19-related death in the last 24 hours in the country, adding that 409 patients were treated and discharged from different isolation centres across the country.

The agency stated that Kaduna recorded the highest number of cases with 37 infections, followed by Lagos with 29, Plateau had 25, Ekiti with nine, while Rivers had five infections.

Further breakdown showed that Ogun had five; Edo, four; Kwara, four; Bayelsa, two; while Bauchi and Kano had one each.

It said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre was activated at Level 3, and had continued to coordinate the national response activities.