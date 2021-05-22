The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,944.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

It stated that there were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the country.

The Agency added that the new cases were recorded in 5 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The breakdown of the new infections are Lagos-32, Rivers-7, FCT-2, Akwa Ibom-1 and Kaduna-1.

“Today’s report includes zero cases reported from Plateau, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Sokoto States,” the NCDC noted.

It added that three people who recovered from the disease had been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The health agency said that till date, a total of 165,944 cases had been confirmed, 156,462 cases discharged and 2,067 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

It said that over two million people had been tested since the beginning of the pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It also said that there were over 7,000 active cases in the country.