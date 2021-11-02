COVID-19: NCDC registers 90 additional infections, two deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections continue to rise as 90 additional cases were registered with two deaths on Monday.

The NCDC disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday morning on the pandemic update.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 90 additional cases reported on Monday indicate an increase from the 74 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The public health agency noted that with the new fatalities recorded, the death toll from the virus in the country now stood at 2,898.

The agency also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 212,051, while a total of 203,338 Nigerians have been discharged across the country.

It stated that Lagos topped the infection chart with 33 cases, out of which 22 cases were reported as a backlog for October 31.

The NCDC said the FCT followed with 15 cases, Nasarawa in the North Central 14 cases, while Cross River and Rivers States in the South South reported 11 cases each.

Among others were Kano State, which recorded three cases, Bayelsa State two cases, while Kaduna State reported a single case.

The public health agency added that Delta, Edo, Plateau and Sokoto States registered zero cases on Monday.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

According to it, the country currently have 5,688 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,298,966 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country.