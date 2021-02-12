The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 938 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 143,516.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The public health agency also confirmed additional eight coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,710 in Nigeria.

The NCDC added that the fresh COVID-19 infections were reported from 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It stated Lagos State continued to lead with 236 new infections, followed by the FCT with 123 and Plateau 92.

Others states with new infections were Benue-63, Katsina-53, Oyo-50, Osun-45, Kaduna-43, Edo-33, Ogun-31, Ebonyi-31, Akwa Ibom-30, Kano-26, Gombe-18, Bauchi-16, Delta-12, Imo-11, Cross River-10, Rivers-10 and Niger-5.

The agency disclosed that more than 1,065 people had been successfully treated and discharged on Thursday, raising the total number of recoveries to 118,012.

The NCDC noted that the discharged patients as of Thursday included 536 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with set guidelines.

The centre said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the country has so far tested 1,398,630 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on February 27, 2020.