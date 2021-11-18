COVID-19: NCDC records 82 additional infections, says no new deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday said it recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases in the country, but no new death.

It said on its website on Thursday that the additional 82 cases recorded brought the total of those infected with the virus in the country to 213,403.

According to it, a total of 206,245 Nigerians have been discharged across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the NCDC recorded 144 cases on Tuesday while the death toll since the outbreak of the disease stood at 2,973.

The NCDC said the 82 new cases were recorded across eight states of the federation.

It stated that Rivers in the South-south reported more than half of the new infections with 52 cases.

It added that Kano state in the North-West reported nine cases, Kebbi state six, while Kaduna and Plateau states recorded five cases each.

Enugu state reported three cases; Bauchi and Lagos states recorded one case each.

The agency said Sokoto state reported no case on Wednesday.

It said that the national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 2 continue to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC said that the country has a total of 4,437 active coronavirus cases, while 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country on Feb. 27, 2020.