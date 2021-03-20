The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,539.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the lead agency in the battle against the virus, among the 161,539 cases confirmed till date, 147,581 have been successfully treated and discharged, with 2,027 deaths across the country.

The 130 new cases were reported from 13 states: Lagos (46), Ogun (19), Kwara (18), FCT (12), Kaduna (10), Ekiti (six)Abia (five), Edo(three), Sokoto(three), Osun (three), Niger (two), Oyo (two), and Akwa Ibom (one).

According to the NCDC, no COVID-19-related death was reported, while the country’s death toll stood at 2,027 as of March 19, 2021.

The public health agency said more than 147,000 people have recovered in the country after testing negative to the virus.

According to the report, 691 more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 147,581.

“Our discharges today include 242 community recoveries in Lagos State, 193 in FCT and 103 in Kwara State, managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC noted.

It noted that the country’s active cases stood at 11,931 in the last 24 hours.

The public health agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the country had tested 1,684,305 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on February 27, 2020.

NAN recalls that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory.

From an all-time high of 2,314 on January 22, 2021, the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 130 as of March 19, 2021.