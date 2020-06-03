Twenty out of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas account for more than 50 per cent of Nigeria’s Coronavirus Disease.

The figures formed part of the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday on its Twitter handle.

Out of the 20 LGAs with 50 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, 11 of them are in Lagos State, which remains the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.

The affected LGAs in Lagos are: Lagos mainland, 1,274; Mushin, 458; Eti-Osa, 403; Alimosho, 239; Kosofe, 175; Ikeja, 168; Oshodi/Isolo, 132; Apapa, 131; Amuwo Odofin, 129; Lagos Island, 111; and Surulere, 110.

Other affected LGAs in the country are Abuja Municipal, 536; Tarauni (Kano), 248; Nassarawa (Kano), 152; Katsina, 242; Maiduguri (Borno), 167; Dutse (Jigawa), 170; Oredo (Edo), 126; Bauchi, 114; and Ado Odo/Ota (Ogun), 107.

Lagos State is equally joined by seven other States and the FCT in accounting for about 60 per cent of the cases in the country.

Apart from Cross River State, other states in the country and the Federal Capital Territory have cases of COVID-19.

The other states that account for the 60 per cent COVID-19 cases apart from Lagos are Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi, Borno, Edo, Ogun and the FCT.