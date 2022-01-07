COVID-19: NCDC confirms 791 new infections

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 791 additional COVID-19 infections and eight deaths Thursday.

The NCDC made the confirmation Friday on its verified website.

NCDC disclosed that 791 cases represented a decrease compared with 856 cases reported on Wednesday.

It stated that Lagos recorded 523 fresh cases to top the chat, with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) coming second with 84 cases.

The new figures NCDC said had pushed the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 246,195.

According to it, with the eight confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, the country’s death now stands at 3,066.

“Till date, 246,195 cases have been confirmed, 217, 509 cases have been discharged and 3, 066 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 791 new cases are reported from 14 states: Lagos (523), FCT (84), Oyo (48), Ondo (35), Kano (22), Borno (16), Delta (15), Edo (15), Ogun (9), Jigawa (7), Bauchi (6), Plateau (5), Rivers (4) and Bayelsa (2).

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the NCDC stated.

Meanwhile, NCDC has confirmed that 3,863,081 people had been tested for the virus. NAN