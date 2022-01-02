COVID-19: NCDC confirms 536 new cases

The dreaded COVID-19 struck a total of 536 persons in Nigeria on the New Year’s Day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this Sunday, explaining that those who tested positive raised the tally of the infection in Nigeria to 242,877.

The agency indicated that two persons died of COVID-19 complications Saturday, raising the death toll to 3,033 in the country.

It added that the positive cases recorded Saturday were in 12 states, with the FCT and Lagos State taking the lead in the chart with 259 cases.

Rivers followed with 90 infections, 58 of which were actually recorded on December 31, 2021.

Oyo State NCDC announced recorded 46 infections, followed by Edo with 43 infections. Kaduna State had 29 cases, FCT had 25, and Cross River 12, while Nasarawa State had 10.

While Osun State recorded six new infections, Gombe, Kano and Ogun states recorded five cases each while Jigawa had a one case.

The NCDC stated that 482 victims were discharged from hospitals on Saturday after recovering from the infection.

According to it, the recoveries include a backlog of 122 patients discharged in Rivers.

Out of the total of 242,877 persons infected in Nigeria so far, 214,778 patients have recovered from the virus.

Nigeria has tested 3,823,309 samples since the outbreak of the virus in February 2020.

NAN.