COVID-19; NCDC confirms 236 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 236 new COVID-19 infections the country.

The latest figure NCDC announced raises the country’s total infection to 251,930

The agency made the confirmation Saturday morning, on its website, saying that the daily rise in new coronavirus infections had been below 300 for the fifth consecutive days in a row.

The death toll in the country it confirmed stands at 3,124 with one more fatality recorded in the past 24 hours.

The health agency also announced that the country discharged 451 more people from hospitals across the country, resulting in 22,900 active COVID-19 cases across the nation.

It noted that the report included 322 discharged cases, reported in FCT on Jan. 20 – 1 and 21-8, and 313 community discharges for 20th -119 and 21st -194.

The number of people who had recuperated from the disease according to NCDC moved up to 225,906.

The agency said the new cases were reported across 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The the new cases, had Lagos State with 90 infections, adding that 90 confirmed cases reported in Lagos are for January 20 – 46 and 21 -44.

In the news cases, NCDC said Gombe recorded 66 cases, FCT, Delta, Kaduna and Osun reported 29, 12, 11 and 10 cases respectively.

Others states were Kano-8, Rivers-7, Ekiti-1, Nasarawa-1 and Oyo-1.

It added that four states with zero cases reported: Bauchi, Ogun, Ondo and Sokoto.

The latest report it said included 29 confirmed cases reported in FCT on Jan. 20 (15) and 21 (14).

NAN