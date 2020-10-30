The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has approved the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Abia State for re-opening ahead of the upcoming orientation activities commencing from November 10.

The NCDC team, led by Dr. Okorie Onuka, Pillar Lead, Infection Prevention and Control, gave the approval after inspecting facilities at the camp on Friday in Umuahia.

The team was received by Bona Fasakin, the State NYSC Coordinator, who took them round the facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that among places visited by the team were the clinic, hostels, kitchen and isolation centre among others.

Addressing newsmen after the inspection, Onuka said: “We have done the assessment.

“We have gone through the hostels, clinic, isolation centre, kitchen and others.

“We have seen the hand-washing equipment and we have seen the readiness of the staff.

“I believe they are ready to start the camp

“We have also added that we were going to do some training for them.

“If there is any suspected case, they will take the sample and bring it to us.”

Onuka commended the State Coordinator and her management team for their efforts, saying: “The camp is clean and tidy.”

Among the inspection team were Stanley Ajamgbulogu, Pillar Lead, State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer; and Oluchi Adighogu, Pillar Lead, State Laboratory Focal Person.