The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control on Monday announced 145 new cases of Coronavirus Disease in the country.

The NCDC announced this via its verified website.

The new infections take the total number of cases in the country to 67,557.

The agency noted that seven states plus the Federal Capital Territory reported new infections.

According to the public health agency, 227 persons have recovered and have been discharged from different isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC said that some the persons who recovered and were discharged included 97 persons in Lagos State managed in line with its home treatment guidelines.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week.

From November 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in the country, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week.

According to NCDC, Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases followed by FCT, Kaduna and Plateau with 49, 34, 34, and 11 respectively.

Other states were, Oyo, 7; Bayelsa, 5; Taraba, 4; and Sokoto, 1.

The health Agency said that as of November 30, 2020, 145 new confirmed cases were recorded in the country.

The NCDC noted that till date, 67,557 cases have been confirmed, 63,282 discharged, and 1,173 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

The agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre was activated at Level 3, and had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

NAN reports that Nigeria has so far tested 756,237 persons since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced on February 27, 2020.