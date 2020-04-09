COVID-19: Nasarawa warns against diversion of relief items

The Nasarawa State Government has warned against diversion of relief items provided for the poor and less privileged families to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by Coronavirus Disease.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shammah, gave the charge at the Palace of Oriye Rindre, Lawal Nagogo, on Thursday in Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

Shammah, who is also the Chairman of the Palliative Distribution Committee in the area, said it was designed to assist the poor and improve living standard of the people in the state.

He said the committee held a meeting to work out modalities for effective distribution of the food and other relief items to communities in the area.

The commissioner assured that the committee under his watch would ensure that the goods reached to the targeted population to better their living standard.

“The state government plans to provide 1,200 bags of rice to each local government area as a palliative response and food intervention aimed at cushioning the effect of COVID-19 on the people.

“The food items are supply for the less privileged to improve on their standard of living.

“I want to use this medium to advice against diversion of the commodities as defaulters would be sanctioned.”

Shammah called on the people to adhere strictly to the preventive measures and government directives to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Also speaking, Nagogo commended the state government for the gesture and pledged to be fair and transparent in the distribution exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other members of the committee include Murtala Lamus, Special Adviser on Special Duties to the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule; Abubakr Abbas, Chairman of the Wamba Local Government Council; representatives of Jama’atu Nasril Islam and Christian Association of Nigeria, among others.