COVID-19: Nasarawa family of five tests negative

The family of five suspected of having symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have tested negative.

The Nasarawa State Government made the confirmation on Saturday.

The family of five had travelled from Ogun State to Nasarawa State.

The index Italian case was discovered in Ogun State.

One of those he also had contact with in the state also came down with the disease.

As at Saturday morning, Nigeria had 22 confirmed cases, with two of them, including the Italian, discharged.

Ten of the 22 cases were announced in the early hours of Saturday.