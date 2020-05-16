All members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly have tested negative for the Coronavirus Disease, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Alhaji Mohammed Omadefu, has said.

Omadefu disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Keffi.

Expressing gratitude to God over their COVID-19 status, the spokesman restated the assembly’s commitment in containing the spread of the pandemic in the state.

He said: “At last, all members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly have been certified COVID-19 negative.

“This followed the fact that the only member out of the 23, whom controversies surrounded his COVID-19 status, Hon. Mohammed Bello Isa, member representing Uke/Karshi, has been cleared this afternoon as his two tests results of COVID-19 were all negative.

“The Nasarawa State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has already notified the Hon. member of the development and he has been discharged.”

Omadefu congratulated Isa and all other colleagues for testing negative of COVID-19.

The chairman wished all those that had been affected by the disease in the state and the country at large quick recovery.

NAN recalls that the Nasarawa State Government, while briefing newsmen in Lafia on April 3, announced that late Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency, died of the COVID-19 on April 30.

NAN.