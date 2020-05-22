The National Association of Nigerian Students has urged the Federal Government to ignore calls by some Muslim leaders requesting convergence for prayers during the Eid-el-fitr celebrations.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Association, Azeez Adeyemi, made the call via a statement in Abeokuta on Friday.

Adeyemi said the convergence of Muslims across the country at various prayer grounds at a time the country was battling to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic should not be allowed.

He also urged Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to mobilise his men and arrest any group of individuals found observing the Eid-el-fitr prayer in public places without observing the Federal Government’s precautions.

Adeyemi appealed to the IGP to ensure that the Federal Government’s ban on religious gatherings was strictly enforced, saying COVID -19 had become a global pandemic and should not be toyed with.

He said: “The alarming rate at which cases of COVID-19 are increasing is not only worrisome but also calls for a concerted effort by all Nigerians.

“If Nigeria must win the fight against the spread of Coronavirus, every Nigerian, irrespective of religious affiliation, must be ready to make sacrifices.

“Part of this sacrifice is for Muslims to observe the Eid-el-fitr prayers at home to prevent further spread of Coronavirus in the country.”

The NANS spokesman also appealed to the Federal Government not to yield to the agitations in some quarters for the reopening of Christian and Muslim worship centres, saying: “Nigeria is not ripe enough for such risk.”