The National Association of Nigerian Students has concluded plans for a nationwide protest, commencing from Abuja, over the continued closure of schools as a result of the Coronavirus Disease.

A memo to students unions cutting across universities, polytechnics and colleges of education by the NANS Senate President, Ibrahim Muhammed Lawal, dated August 14, 2020, revealed the development.

The memo called on the National Association of University Students, National Association of Polytechnic Students and National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students to show up for the nationwide protest to be flagged off at the Federal Ministry of Education premises in Abuja on August 19, 2020.

Lawal called on the leaders of the students bodies to mobilise students for the protest and get the management of their institutions to release buses for the purpose.

He added in the letter: “The International Human Rights Commission, Nigeria Police and DSS (Department of State Services) will be fully on ground to ensure that the protest is done in accordingly without any form of violence.”