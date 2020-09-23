The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO), has introduced its disinfection service to all its client-airlines, in a bid to continually combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and keep air travelers safe.

NAHCO in a statement on Wednesday, in Lagos by Samuel Akinrinmade. Head, Corporate Communications, said that the disinfection service is a technical process that involves the use of fully kitted Cabin Appearance personnel.

The process also includes the use of sophisticated machines, specially formulated and non injurious chemicals to fumigate and clean an aircraft.

Akinrinmade said the company had extended the service to all its client-airlines in partnership with Multi-Level Innovation Services Ltd/Raven Hygiene.

“NAHCO currently provides disinfection service to Virgin Atlantic, Egypt Air, Qatar Airways and Rwanda Air, while Fly Dubai and Salam Air are handled on an ad-hoc basis.

“NAHCO is poised to providing safe and convenient aircraft disinfection to all its numerous clients, as well as those who may wish to join the service in line with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s guidelines.

“In view of the rampaging COVID-19 virus, and the need to ensure that the aircraft are safe for use, we have partnered with Multi-Level Innovation Services Ltd, represented by Raven Hygiene to offer this ingenious service to our clients.

“This is aside our regular aircraft cleaning. This is a highly technical process that has been put in place to aid the industry in the fight against COVID-19 and we have a specially trained team in this regard,’’ Akinrinmade said.

He further said that the responses from their existing clients have been highly encouraging and called on other airlines to join hands with NAHCO to ensure the skies are made safer.

Commenting, the Managing Director of Raven Hygiene, Adeniyi Makanjuola, attributed the collaboration to the need to reduce the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.