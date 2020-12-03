Following reports worldwide indicating a second wave of the dreaded Coronavirus Disease, the Nigerian Islamic human rights organization, Muslim Rights Concern, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to restrict international flights immediately.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Thursday.

Akintola said in the statement: “The second coming of COVID-19 is definitely more severe. According to Wikipedia, the deadly virus has killed 1.49 million people globally. 64.2 million have been infected while 41.2 million have recovered from the pandemic. As at yesterday, Wednesday, 2nd December, 2020, the United States topped the list of the toll with 279,049 deaths and 14.2 million cases. At least 200,000 people are infected daily in the US while daily new deaths are close to 3,000. Brazil has lost 174,000 people so far while India lost 138,000 to the pandemic (www.worldometers.info).

“We recall that the first index case of COVID-19 in Nigeria which was reported on 27th February, 2020 came in from Italy. A second case was reported within two weeks of the first in Ewekoro, Ogun State on 9th March, 2020. All hell broke loose soon after and the country came under lockdown for about three months with dire consequences. The current economic recession is one of the fallouts.

“Nigeria should not allow a return of the deadly pandemic. In view of the increase in its spread in the United States, France, Britain, etc, the Federal Government (FG) should act now before it is too late. International passengers troop into the country on a daily basis and there has been no report of quarantines. All passengers have been allowed to come into the country. We believe this is not good enough.

“MURIC therefore calls on FG to immediately put restrictions on passengers and crews on international flights. This may be in form of COVID-19 protocols like isolation and quarantine where necessary. We have also observed that intending passengers at the local airports have not been practicing social distancing despite the fact that the airport authorities have provided guidelines and facilities for it. In particular, passengers on queue at the ticket counters have not strictly adhered to it. Airport authorities are advised to enforce COVID-19 protocol at all points.

“The Muslim Rights Concern is not only concerned with Allah-given fundamental human rights of Nigerian Muslims, we are equally concerned about the safety of every Nigerian regardless of their faith or ethnicity. #Nigerian lifematters.”