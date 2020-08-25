The Muslim Rights Concern has called for prayers for the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Abayomi tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho.

In its reaction to this development, MURIC, an Islamic human rights group, called on all Lagosians to pray for the commissioner’s quick recovery.

MURIC spoke on Tuesday through its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

MURIC said: “We are deeply saddened by news of the infection of the energetic Commissioner for Health in Lagos State. We learnt that he has already gone into isolation with members of his family. We assure him that he is not alone. We are with him in this trying period. Our hearts go to his amiable family.

“We call on the good people of Lagos State in particular and Nigerians in general to pray fervently for his early recuperation. Professor Abayomi has given his all to Lagosians, nay Nigerians as a whole in these troubled times. He has been our first line of defence all through the tough period of COVID-19. He was always in the thick of the action. He put his life on the line several times and this ugly development is evidence of his selfless commitment.

“We feel greatly obligated to solidarise with him. He is Nigeria’s hero of the fight against COVID-19. We therefore call for special prayers for him and his family in all mosques in Lagos State on Friday 28th August, 2020 and in all Lagos churches on Sunday, 30th August, 2020. Muslim Asalatu groups and Christian vigil centers are urged to remember him in their gatherings. A man who has stood solidly as our health vanguard deserves this much and even more.

“MURIC reminds Nigerians to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols in social distancing, frequent hand-washing, masking and avoidance of large gatherings. We warn cynics to hear and obey while still alive and healthy so that they will not regret when it is too late.

“May Allah restore Professor Akin Abayomi’s health back to its robust status. May He in His Infinite Mercy cleanse our land and indeed the whole world of all pandemics now and in future.”