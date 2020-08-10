The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Ekiti State says mosques in the state are now well positioned to meet the conditions for reopening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group stated this in a communique signed by the chapter’s President, Alhaji Yaqubu Sanni, after a stakeholders meeting.

The meeting was convened by the NSCIA in conjunction with the League of Imams and Alfas in the South West, Edo and Delta States, led by its President-General, Alhaji Jamiu Bello.

The communique said the meeting was called to evaluate the level of the preparedness of the Muslim community on the conditions for the reopening of Juma’at mosques in the state.

It would be recalled that the state government had laid down certain conditions to be met before mosques and other worship centres could reopen for normal congregational prayers.

The government had directed that only religious centres with COVID-19 prevention facilities would be allowed to resume activities while certificates of compliance must be received from the State Ministry of Environment.

The communique said after thorough deliberations, it was realised that majority of the mosques in the state would be able to substantially meet the conditions given by the government.

It directed mosques in the state to liaise with their respective Local Government councils with the aim of getting the required certificate of compliance from the Ministry of Environment.

“This will qualify them to open for Juma’at services (Friday congregation prayers) as from August 14 as directed by the state government,” it added.

It said participants at the meeting were educated by Mr Tunde Balogun, a Director in the Ministry of Environment, on the need to allow certified professionals from the ministry to carry out fumigation of the mosques.

It also stated that a vendor of infrared thermometer brought samples of the product and also demonstrated its usage at the meeting.

The communique said the NSCIA boss appreciated the cooperation of the various stakeholders in abiding by the rules and regulations of the government as well as that of the councils.

It gave the major highlights of the meeting as the offering of special prayers led by the Chief Imams of Awo-Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti and Ikere-Ekiti for total eradication of COVID-19 pandemic and speedy recovery of its victims.

The meeting, graced by mosque leaders, NSCIA chairmen and representatives across the 16 local government areas of the state, also offered prayers for the success of the Kayode Fayemi administration.