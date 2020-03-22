COVID 19: Mobile Classroom offers Nigerian students free online access

Mobile Classroom, the first indigenous mobile Application which enables students to learn audio-visually through devices like phones and computers, has offered all Nigerian secondary school students free access to its online portal without subscription for the period of suspension of academic activities in schools nationwide.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Save-A-Lot Limited and originator of the App, Akeem Salami: “Mobile Classroom online portal has been declared free without subscription for Nigerian Students throughout this period of nationwide school closure by the federal government. To us, Mobile Classroom will be a great learning hub for millions of Nigerian Students, particularly those who will soon sit for their senior secondary school examinations organized by the West African Examination Council.”

Salami explained further that the subscription-free mobile classroom offer is easy to be part of.

He said: “Students are to register to log-in by downloading Mobile Classroom App from Google play store using their mobile phones. For those who prefer laptops, they can go through the registration process logging-in through our website www.mobileclassroom.com.ng. All participants are to sign-in with their functional email addresses and choice passwords. Students can then access lectures on any topic and subject of their choice and enjoy different lectures in the comfort of their homes.

“This is the best moment parents and students will enjoy the support of a mobile classroom to save lost moments after paying tuition. This is coming at no cost for them within this emergency break. In the mobile classroom, students can select topic and the Teacher will pop up right on their device to teach them within the comfort of their homes. This platform is hereby declared free for this period as the world manages the pandemic.

Salami counseled students to stay away from crowded gatherings to avoid the risk of possible infection the spread of the pandemic virus.

He said: “We are making an effort to reach out to all state Ministry of Education to communicate this opportunity to their respective students across the federation.”