The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Uwajiuba, on Monday said no date had yet been fixed for the reopening of schools across the country.

Uwajiuba said this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily news conference in Abuja.

The minister said the rumours making the rounds that schools would reopen on June 21 is fake and did not emanate from the ministry.

He added that any news about the reopening of schools would be communicated through the PTF.

He said it was not possible to release a date without the input of the PTF.

He said the reopening of schools would involve the advice of experts on when it would be safe to do, stressing that government would avoid the mistake of “shipping the students in and out of school”.

The minister said the ministry would not lead Nigerians into danger because it was in a hurry to reopen schools, adding that it would only reopen them when it was convinced it was safe to reopen schools across the country.

Nwajiuba said: “Of all the things I will love to do, is that l will not want to experiment with our children.

“What we are planning is to bring those that will be exiting from Junior Secondary to Senior Secondary and those who will be writing the West African Examination Council to come for their examinations.

“We are, however, looking at when the inter-state lockdown will be reopened so that the students can move to their schools to write their exams.”

Nwajiuba said the ministry was studying the timetable to know when it would be convenient as soon as there was ease on inter-state lockdown.

He urged students and parents to be wary of fake news peddlers.

He said once the ministry was convinced that it is convenient for the students to move to their schools to write their examinations, it would communicate the date to their parents and the public.