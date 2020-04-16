As part of efforts to stem the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister for Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Thursday unveiled a no contact hand washing and sanitising machine designed by a 27-year-old Nigerian Jerry Isaac Mallo.

The locally fabricated machine is designed to perform the dual function of hand washing and sanitizing without using the hands as it is operated with the use of the legs.

Also, serving members of the National Youth Service Corps who designed face masks and produced hand sanitisers were presented to the Minister by the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shaibu.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, Dare commended Mallo as well as the Youth Corps members for their innovation and foresight in the fight against COVID-19.

He said: “This is a very symbolic occasion as these youths have come up with novel innovations to fight the COVID-19 scourge.

“Their response in partnering with the Ministry would go a long way to curtail the spread of the virus from container tops.

“Mass production of these products will further help achieve Government’s aim of job creation.

“The Ministry will support Bennie to build capacity to train youths in welding and fabrication at our youth centres across the geopolitical centres.

“The NYSC has taken the bull by the horn in the fight against this pandemic by producing and distributing free hand sanitisers, face masks and soap.

“The Ministry will work with the Government to explore how we can empower them to produce more so as to reach out to our teeming populace.

“We are excited as we promote local content from Nigerian Youth.”

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Tijani Ramatu-Aliyu, said: “This COVID-19 pandemic is bringing out the best in our youths.

“We believe in our youths who are the future of this country, so we must continue to encourage them.

“As a result of our ongoing experience, we will now upgrade our health facilities.

“It would lead to attitudinal and cultural changes in our lives.”

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, commended Dare for encouraging the youths to support Government’s effort in fighting the virus.

Keyamo said the efforts will not only save lives, but also generate employment opportunities.

Mallo said his company is capable of producing 60 machines per day with seven-year warranty.

The NYSC DG assured that the Corps members can produce at least 12,000 face masks per day and 15,000 pieces of hand sanitisers.

Already the Federal, States and Ministries have begun placing orders for the non contact hand washing and sanitising machines, even as the masks and sanitisers are to be distributed in the rural areas.