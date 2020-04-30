The Dangote Group has distanced itself from a memo making the rounds that it has converted the period spent by staff observing to Federal Government ordered lockdown to their annual leave, The Eagle Online is reporting.

The memo, dated April 27, 2020, was signed by a purported Director of Human Assets Management and Product Support, Mohan Kumar.

It went further to state that for those who had spent more than they were entitled to as leave at home, the cost of the extra days will be deducted from their salary.

The memo, titled: “Work Hours Vis-A-Vis Lockdown,” read: “This is to advise all staff that the lockdown period will be regarded as part of Leave Period and therefore annual leave consuming.

“Where any staff has exhausted his/her leave period and commensurate amount would be deducted to cover the period.”

However, a source in the manufacturing firm told The Eagle Online that the memo did not originate from the company.

The source said: “We have seen the so-called memo too.

“But it didn’t originate from us.”