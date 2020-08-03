mediaReach OMD, a frontline marketing and media agency, had during this period of the Coronavirus pandemic guided media planners, buyers and businesses in their investment bid with data-driven newsletters on media consumption habit to maximise profits and increase productivity and to navigate the new normal.

Published in ThisDay Newspapers and titled: “COVID-19 and Media Consumption Habit, What has Changed?” the newsletters are a culmination of the sequence of information aimed at examining the potential impact of the pandemic on audience behaviour and media consumption in Nigeria.

It also contains thought starters and needed actions regarding adaptation of the definition of the new normal posed by the pandemic.

Against this backdrop, the Managing Director of the Agency, Nitinchandra Nandekar, said the firm has been monitoring changes in media consumption and adapting to innovative ways of connecting with the target audience through data-led approaches to guide clients’ investments during the COVID-19 lockdown/post lockdown.

Nandekar avowed that while businesses, especially the marketing and media ecosystem, waits for an end to this deadly disease, which has dealt a hard blow on world economies, the journey to success will continue to be guided with key principles, including being ready for the day after.

The foremost media agency with presence in Nigeria, West and Central Africa posits that media consumption, which is in favour of the TV, continues to be stable with much attention on genres like news and entertainment, while businesses are now adopting a more creative and innovative form of operations with adaptation to the new normal.

Commending the media agency for these initiatives, the Chairman and Managing Director of Expand Global Industries Limited, Rajat Kapur, said as a global partner of Henkel for Media Investment Solutions, MediaReach OMD helps not only in the normal ways but regularly releases data-driven media intelligence information newsletters, which ensure that Henkel is prepared to deal with the new normal characterised by the pandemic.

This, Kapur said, contains the changing consumer habits, higher need for hygiene-based products and changing media landscape, all highlighted for a better clearer and stronger media investment, leading to best in class equity development of Henkel’s brands.

In his remark, the President of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, Tony Agenmonmen, said the breakout of the pandemic has been a defining moment for the world.

Agenmonmen affirmed that the deadly disease came with uncertainty and fear because no one knows exactly what was going on, not even the experts, including the World Health Organization, which has been struggling a bit.

He said: “A bewildered world therefore became anxious and hungry for news.

“And with the lockdowns in almost all parts of the world, consumers were hungry for information.

“They tried to stay connected to all the news about the pandemic and social media was the greatest beneficiary.

“It helped that some brands understood this and were able to help in providing the information in ways that were not seen as exploiting the fears and worries of consumers.

“Six months down the line, it appears that the world has come to accept that we will have to live with it for an indeterminate while.

“The fears remain.”

On the importance of data to investment, the NIMN President remarked that without it, organisations cannot plan their daily activities properly, adding: “Data is life, it is very critical in running your day-to-day investment.

“If you have the right data, then you are on the right path to success.”